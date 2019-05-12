Agrana: At its meeting on 10 May 2019, the Supervisory Board of fruit, starch an sugar company Agrana Beteiligungs-AG has resolved to appoint Norbert Harringer as a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 September 2019. The current Management Board, comprising CEO Johann Marihart, Stephan Büttner, Fritz Gattermayer and Thomas Kölbl, will be extended to include this 45-year-old technical chemist from Upper Austria.Agrana: weekly performance: -2.60%CA Immo: Andreas Schillhofer will take up his post as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Austrian based real estate company CA Immobilien Anlagen AG on 1 June. In this role, he will be responsible for Accounting & Tax, Controlling & Risk Management, Financing, Investor Relations as well as the Property Valuation ...

