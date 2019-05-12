Froneri has today agreed to acquire the iconic New Zealand ice cream business Tip Top from global dairy co-operative Fonterra with completion expected by the end of the month.

Commenting on the deal, Froneri CEO Ibrahim Najafiexplains: "We have always admired Tip Top, which is an iconic brand in New Zealand with a long proud history and we are looking forward to welcoming the team into Froneri. Our vision is to build the world's best ice cream company; an important part of our strategy is to develop local market successes and roll them out across our other markets."

The Tip Top name and its operations, including the Auckland based factory site at Mount Wellington will be maintained.

Mr. Najafi adds: "Our consumers are at the heart of our business and we intend to invest in the Tip Top brands, products and manufacturing facility to ensure we continue to excite the market and New Zealanders with delicious high-quality ice cream made from fresh New Zealand milk and cream."

Froneri has confirmed that the Tip Top business will continue to be led by the existing management team.

Commenting on future plans for the business Kim Ballinger, the Managing Director of Tip Top said: "As part of the Froneri family we will benefit from Froneri's scale and expertise, while continuing to maintain our commitment to our local heritage and our many loyal consumers in New Zealand and the wider Asia Pacific region. We're all very excited about what the future holds."

Leading brands include Tip Top, Kapiti, Trumpet and Popsicle.

About Froneri

Froneri is a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world's best ice cream company. A passionate challenger brand, we are building the market through a focus on ice cream, delivering value for retailers and consumers. Created in 2016 as a joint-venture between PAI Partners and Nestlé, we are the second largest manufacturer of ice cream in Europe, the third largest worldwide and the number one private label producer worldwide. We are present in over 20 countries with revenues of €2.5bn (2017) and over 10,000 employees worldwide. For more information visit: www.froneri.com

