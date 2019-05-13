CloudCommerce, Inc.: CloudCommerce Drives Awareness and Foot Traffic for Mega Church

Client signs ongoing contract for monthly services

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCQB: CLWD), a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, today announced that it has completed a successful cross-platform digital campaign for a large faith-based organization.

Based in the southern United States, the non-denominational mega-church group hired CloudCommerce for a two part campaign engagement, aimed at both increasing brand awareness and driving traffic to a new church location.

The first component of the campaign was focused on promoting church attendance and a special Christmas event. The second part of the campaign focused on promoting attendance to a new church location.

Having received favorable feedback from church newcomers energized by digital media campaign placements the Client has extended CloudCommerce's engagement, approving an additional on-going contract for monthly services to promote 3 major special events as well as regular church attendance.

'We are pleased with our Client's results on these campaigns,' commented CloudCommerce CEO Andrew Van Noy. 'With our sophisticated targeted marketing campaigns we were able to help increase church attendance in specific markets that were heavily saturated with other denominations. This is a good example of how the right message to the right person, delivered in the most efficient way can help drive results.'

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCQB: CLWD) is a leading provider of data driven solutions that helps clients acquire, engage, and retain their customers by finding actionable information hidden in critical sources of data. We focus intently on using quantitative and qualitative analysis to drive the creation of great user experiences and successful digital marketing strategies and campaigns. Whether it is creating omni-channel experiences, engaging a specific audience, or energizing voters in political campaigns, CloudCommerce believes data is the key to digital success. CloudCommerce's goal is to become the industry leader by always applying a 'data first' strategy and acquiring other companies that share this vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.

Tel: 805-964-3313

communications@cloudcommerce.com

SOURCE: CloudCommerce, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544921/CloudCommerce-Drives-Awareness-and-Foot-Traffic-for-Mega-Church