Novigenix SA, a leading ImmunoTranscriptomics company that develops and commercializes products for early cancer detection and precision medicine today announced the appointment of Dr. Jan Groen to the position of Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Jan Groen has many years of experience in the life science industry with a focus on emerging technologies, product development and commercialization. Dr. Groen was previously the President and CEO of MDxHealth SA (Euronext), an epigenetic diagnostic company focusing on urological cancers. During his 9 years at MDxHealth, Dr. Groen oversaw growth of total cumulative revenue to over US$100 million, the raising of more than US$80 million in equity financing, the establishment of a CLIA service laboratory in the United States and an ISO service laboratory in Europe, and the team expansion to over 220 staff to sell their prostate and other cancer diagnostic tests.Dr. Groen is co-founder of ViroClinics, founder CEO of DxOrange and has held numerous international executive management and board mandates in international diagnostic companies. He currently serves on the board of Angle Plc and Destina Genomics. He holds a Ph.D. degree in Medical Microbiology from the Erasmus University Rotterdam, a BSc in Clinical Laboratory Studies, and has published more than 125 papers in international scientific journals in the field of clinical diagnostics

"We are delighted to welcome Jan as the CEO of Novigenix. Jan's decision to join Novigenix is testament to the potential and leadership position of our ImmunoTranscriptomics-based cancer diagnostic and precision medicine pipeline," said Dr. Brian Hashemi, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Novigenix. "Jan's leadership and considerable experience will contribute to making Colox the new colorectal cancer screening standard, while further developing our technology into other indications."

Novigenix is committed to unravel a new understanding of the human host response against cancer. The company was founded on the vision that ImmunoTranscriptomics will bring unprecedented advances in diagnosing and treating cancer patients leading to significant improvement in healthcare. Novigenix's unique ImmunoTranscriptomics technology enables an accelerated identification of disease specific mRNA signatures of circulating immune cells, which combined with machine learning and predictive algorithms, can predict onset and progression of disease. The Company has established a valuable multicultural biobank and database of over 1,400 patients at risk of colorectal cancer (CRC) and has launched its first blood-based molecular diagnostic product, Colox, for the early detection of colon cancer. Colox is currently being distributed in Switzerland by Unilabs and Dr. Risch laboratory.

"Following the successful commercialization of its first product for early colon cancer detection, Novigenix is ready to expand its product offering based on its unique ImmunoTranscriptomics technology platform. I very much look forward to working with its dynamic team to build on this initial success," said Dr. Jan Groen.

About ImmunoTranscriptomics

ImmunoTranscriptomics consists of analyzing gene expression modifications (mRNA signatures) induced by the immune response to various triggers, such as the onset of cancer. The company has developed state-of-the-art bioinformatics capabilities, in particular deep neural network and machine learning, to generate mathematical models based on these mRNA signature analyses to predict the onset and progression of disease. Machine learning enables the continuous improvement of test performances with collection of new data through the development of predictive and adaptive analytics algorithms.

About Colox for colorectal cancer

Colox is the first liquid biopsy molecular diagnostic CRC test based on ImmunoTranscriptomics signature. It has the highest performance for non-invasive detection of pre-cancerous lesions. Worldwide each year, more than one million new cases of CRC are diagnosed and 500,000 people die from the disease. Current standard of care for CRC screening is cumbersome and invasive. As a result, the majority of individuals at average risk resist testing. Colox is a blood test designed to screen adults aged 50 or older, who have an average-risk for CRC. Since the launch Colox on the Swiss self-pay market, over 4,000 patients have benefited from the test.

About Novigenix

Novigenix SA is an ImmunoTranscriptomic company focused on the development and commercialization of early cancer detection and precision medicine liquid biopsy tests. Novigenix's products rely on a new generation of predictive ImmunoTranscriptomic signatures and state-of-the-art mathematical analytical models and algorithms that provide new solutions for the early detection of cancer. For more information please visit www.novigenix.com

