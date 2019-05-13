VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Double-digit growth in H1 2018-2019 revenues, annual targets confirmed

13 May 2019 Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, announced its revenues for the first half of the 2018-2019 financial year (1 October 2018 to 31 March 2019) today.

Driven by strong international expansion, Vente-Unique.com posted double-digit growth (10%) for H1 2018-2019 and confirmed its annual profitable growth targets.

IFRS (€000) 2017-2018 2018-2019 Change France 28,291 29,027 +3% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 11,111 12,610 +13% Southern Europe[2] 5,497 7,569 +38% Total 44,899 49,253 +10%

22% growth in the international segment

These first half results reflect Vente-Unique.com's ability to deploy its economic model across Europe via a single logistics base and a technological platform shared by all countries. As such, the international segment recorded 22% growth in the first half and generated 41% of consolidated revenues (37% in H1 2017-2018).

Southern Europe (€7.6 million) continued to be the main growth driver (up 38%), boosted in particular by the strength of the furniture market and an ongoing catch-up effect in e-commerce compared to Northern Europe. Northern and Eastern Europe (€12.6 million, up 13%) maintained a growth rate in line with the Group's historical average, with a solid contribution from established markets and the latest operation launched in Poland at the end of 2018, which conformed to expectations.

In France (€29.0 million), Vente-Unique.com recorded 3% revenue growth, higher than the trend in household purchases of home furnishings (up 0.2% over the last three months[3]) despite the current limits of the Amblainville logistics platform before its planned extension in summer 2019.

Extension of the Amblainville site in summer 2019

In order to sustain a steady growth rate in line with its historical average (12% per year), the Group has begun expanding its logistics capacities. As such, the extension of the Amblainville site is currently underway and should be completed by summer 2019. This will increase the site's total surface area used by Vente-Unique.com from 27,000 sqm to 51,000 sqm. The extra space will support growth as of the next financial year beginning in October 2019.

Accordingly, Vente-Unique.com is confirming its target to achieve another year of double-digit growth in 2018-2019, while maintaining an exemplary level of profitability despite the investments made (particularly in marketing & transport) to support the company's international expansion.

Next publication: H1 2018-2019 results,

Monday 17 June 2019 , before start of trading

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2018, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €87 million, up 14%.

[1] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Spain + Italy + Portugal

[3] Source: Insee, Household goods consumption - February 2019

