Arctech Launches 120-Module 2P Solar Tracker in Industry First Move

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech Solar, a leading solar tracking and racking system provider, has launched its latest research achievement SkySmart-2, the industry's first independent single-axis tracking system which introduces multiple fans driving up to 120 solar modules. It can solve the instability problem of regular 2P (two modules in portrait) tracking system and provide better stability for PV plant in extreme weather conditions.

Compared to standard independent tracking system currently in the market, SkySmart-2 is a robust and cost-effective solution for the PV plant. The key features of the new tracker include:

Enhanced wind-resistance capability

On the basis of innovative structure design, 2P, four driving (fixed) points and two stage worm gears, SkySmart-2 can provide better system stability during extreme weather conditions, especially strong wind.

The industrial N-S slope record 20%

With the unique top of post, SkySmart-2 adapts to 20% S-N slope, equivalent to 11.3 degrees, which is the largest N-S slope ever in tracker industry.

A good match of bifacial modules

Not only it ensures there is no covering on the back of bifacial module and maximize the performance of bifacial module, but it also compatible with all commercially available photovoltaic modules.

Fewer foundations

If 370Wp modules are installed on a row, only 202 foundations will be used for 1MW; If 420Wp modules are installed on a row, only 178 foundations will be used for 1MW.

Lower cost

The system comes with only one motor and controller, all worm gears are linked by mechanical synchronizing shaft, which can reduce installation, operating and maintenance costs.

Compatible with 1500V systems

The world's first tracking system which compatible with 1500V four-string systems.

AI controller Integration

SkySmart-2 is applied with 1500V photovoltaic string power supply system designed with artificial intelligence controller

LoRa-wireless communication

Equipped with the latest communication technology---Lora Wireless, SkySmart-2 has lower power consumption and larger coverage range(8km) to keep the signal stable under various climate circumstances

"The solar tracker industry had learned several hard lessons last year. SkySmart-2 is designed to respond to those challenges at affordable cost for utility scale solar projects. It is at the final stage of internal testing and set to enter the global market shortly," said Mr. Guy Rong, President of Arctech Solar's international business. "In fact, it has attracted lots of attentions when we discussed this product with our customers. They love the design concept! We will see some solar projects equipped with SkySmart-2 very soon."

The latest tracking system marks Arctech Solar's efforts in research and development. With the goal of developing industry-leading solar structures to meet client needs, the Company has complete product portfolio, including the world-leading SkySmart tracker, Skyline tracker, Arctracker Pro tracker and fixed structures. Each product has been expertly researched and developed by Arctech Solar's team of 70 engineers and developers in its in-house R&D center and is then verified by third-party experts to meet local requirements and ensure strict quality control standards.

With the Company's ten years of experience in manufacturing solar structures, it has deployed more than 900 projects in over 20 countries and guarantees to deliver on-time with reliable quality.

About Arctech Solar

Arctech Solar is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking and racking systems. In the past decade, Arctech Solar has successfully set up overseas subsidiaries/service centers in the US, India, Japan, Spain, Mexico, Australia and UAE. As of the end of 2018, Arctech has cumulatively installed approximately 19GW capacity and completed 900 projects in 24 countries, and is now recognized as a reliable partner in the global PV tracking and racking industry. For more information, please visit www.arctechsolar.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lisa Zhou

Telephone: +86-18918888669

Email Address: lisa.zhou@arctechsolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885743/Arctech.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885744/Industry_First_Move.jpg