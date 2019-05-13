BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Change of interests of PDMR
PR Newswire
London, May 13
AIM and Media Release
13 May 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Change of interests of PDMR
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the Trustee of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) has sold 634,018 Base Resources ordinary shares at the weighted average price of A$0.2625 per share on behalf of Australian tax resident LTIP participants during the period of 2 to 10 May 2019.
The proceeds of the sales will principally contribute to individual's Australian income tax obligations associated with prior years' vesting of performance rights issued under the LTIP. The share sales have been deferred from the time of vesting to ensure the sales occur outside the prohibited periods specified in the Company's Securities Trading Policy.
Following the sale of shares by the Trustee, outlined below are the updated shareholding details for those LTIP participants classified as "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (PDMR) for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU).
|Name
|Total holding of shares
(direct and indirect)
|Tim Carstens (Managing Director)
|9,453,265
|Colin Bwye (Executive Director)
|9,945,491
|Kevin Balloch
|3,349,063
|Andre Greyling
|4,410,635
|Stephen Hay
|3,529,139
|Chadwick Poletti
|1,571,807
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000