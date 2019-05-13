AIM and Media Release

13 May 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Change of interests of PDMR

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the Trustee of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) has sold 634,018 Base Resources ordinary shares at the weighted average price of A$0.2625 per share on behalf of Australian tax resident LTIP participants during the period of 2 to 10 May 2019.

The proceeds of the sales will principally contribute to individual's Australian income tax obligations associated with prior years' vesting of performance rights issued under the LTIP. The share sales have been deferred from the time of vesting to ensure the sales occur outside the prohibited periods specified in the Company's Securities Trading Policy.

Following the sale of shares by the Trustee, outlined below are the updated shareholding details for those LTIP participants classified as "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (PDMR) for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU).

Name Total holding of shares

(direct and indirect) Tim Carstens (Managing Director) 9,453,265 Colin Bwye (Executive Director) 9,945,491 Kevin Balloch 3,349,063 Andre Greyling 4,410,635 Stephen Hay 3,529,139 Chadwick Poletti 1,571,807

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au .

ENDS.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

