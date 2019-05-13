sprite-preloader
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Change of interests of PDMR

London, May 13

AIM and Media Release

13 May 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Change of interests of PDMR

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the Trustee of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) has sold 634,018 Base Resources ordinary shares at the weighted average price of A$0.2625 per share on behalf of Australian tax resident LTIP participants during the period of 2 to 10 May 2019.

The proceeds of the sales will principally contribute to individual's Australian income tax obligations associated with prior years' vesting of performance rights issued under the LTIP. The share sales have been deferred from the time of vesting to ensure the sales occur outside the prohibited periods specified in the Company's Securities Trading Policy.

Following the sale of shares by the Trustee, outlined below are the updated shareholding details for those LTIP participants classified as "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (PDMR) for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU).

NameTotal holding of shares
(direct and indirect)
Tim Carstens (Managing Director)9,453,265
Colin Bwye (Executive Director)9,945,491
Kevin Balloch3,349,063
Andre Greyling4,410,635
Stephen Hay3,529,139
Chadwick Poletti1,571,807

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


