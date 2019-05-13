11 May 2019

FIRSTGROUP PLC

STATEMENT RE SHAREHOLDER NOTICE FROM COAST CAPITAL

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup" or the "Company") announces that it has received a requisition notice dated 10 May 2019 from Hermes-Golden Limited, a company managed by Coast Capital Management LP ("Coast Capital"), to call a general meeting of the Company.

Coast Capital, who have notified the Company that it holds 9.77% of the Company's issued share capital, have proposed resolutions to take control of the Board of FirstGroup by removing six of the current eleven Directors and appointing seven of their nominees.

The Board of FirstGroup are focused on delivering shareholder value and are confident that the Company has the right team with the right experience and plans in place to do so. The Board regularly reviews its composition to ensure it maintains an appropriate balance of skills and expertise, and new Board members have been added, as recently as earlier this month.

As previously indicated to the market, the Company will be releasing its full year results and updating on progress and strategy on 30 May 2019.

FirstGroup considers the views of all shareholders and, accordingly, will continue to engage with Coast Capital having attempted to do so constructively for more than a year. The Company's engagement with Coast Capital has included detailed responses to several proposals and has involved a number of meetings with the Chairman and with senior management.

The Board will be writing to shareholders regarding the requisition notice in due course.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of FirstGroup is Michael Hampson, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2. Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

