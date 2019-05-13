GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States and Europe, welcomes the signing and legalization of sports betting in Indiana, including state-wide use of mobile and internet wagering. Indiana is the 10th State to legalize and regulate sports betting in the US, following Montana's legalization of single-game wagering via state lottery last week.

GAN anticipates serving one or more land-based casino operators in Indiana with real money Internet gambling technology and supporting services in 2019.

With a population of 6.73 million, the State of Indiana materially increases the number of Americans who will be permitted to bet on sports online. GAN is strongly positioned to serve Indiana's casino operators in the State following a successful launch of Internet casino and sports betting in the State of New Jersey in September 2018 and an expected launch in Pennsylvania in the coming months.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"With ten States now having passed sports wagering laws in the US, we remain increasingly confident that more states will legalize as the regulatory cycle for sports gambling in the US continues to gain momentum. GAN has been preparing for sports gambling legalization since Q4 2017 and is ready to service casinos and sportsbooks as States legislation moves forward. "

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth: GAME).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190512005028/en/

Contacts:

GAN

Jameson Wang

Vice President, Investor Relations Analytics

+1 (310) 384-1132

jwang@GAN.com

US Investors: The Equity Group

Adam Prior

aprior@equityny.com

212.371.8660

UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR

Paul Cornelius

GAN@WalbrookPR.com

+44 20 7933 8780

Davy (Nominated Adviser, ESM Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Frain Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)

Neil Patel Cameron Duncan

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000