Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Result of placing 13-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION The information contained in this announcement contains inside information for the purpose of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014. The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited. 13 May 2019 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Result of Placing and Total Voting Rights On 7 May 2019, the Company announced that it was seeking to issue up to 38,200,000 new ordinary shares of no par value (the "Placing Shares" ) at 104.75 pence per share (the "Placing Price") (the "Placing"). Further to this announcement, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the Placing has been oversubscribed and investor demand for the Placing has exceeded the target Placing size. The targeted maximum total of 38,200,000 Placing Shares will be issued at the Placing Price, raising gross proceeds of GBP40.0 million. Accordingly, a scaling back exercise has been undertaken with respect to the applications received pursuant to the Placing. Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's premium segment of the Main Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence on 15 May 2019. Once issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Following Admission, the Company expects to have 413,219,398 Ordinary Shares in issue. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 413,219,398 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited acted as sole bookrunner to the Company. Unless otherwise defined, the terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the announcement published on 7 May 2019. Stephen Smith, Chairman, said: "The Board is delighted by the continued support from investors. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Placing to repay its drawings under its credit facilities in order to be ready to draw again on these facilities in the near future as it executes on its near term pipeline. We are confident in our continued ability to invest in attractive projects." For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited - 01481 755143 Dave Taylor Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - 020 7710 7600 Neil Winward Mark Bloomfield Gaudi Le Roux LEI: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: ROI TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50

