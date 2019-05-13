Cantargia Signs Agreement With Patheon Biologics B.V. for Production of Antibody CAN04

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB (publ) and Patheon Biologics B.V. (part of ThermoFischer Scientific) have signed an agreement regarding future production of the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab). CAN04 is currently in phase IIa clinical development for non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Hereby, Cantargia secures additional production capacity for future clinical trials.

The antibody CAN04 is currently investigated in a European phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer or pancreatic cancer. In order to prepare for late stage clinical trials, increased production capacity is part of the development plan. The new supply agreement with Patheon complements the current agreement with Celonic AG (formerly Glycotope Biotechnology GmbH). Patheon will scale up the process to 2000 litres before next production campaign of clinical material. Patheon has manufacturing facilities in both Europe and USA.

"We are very pleased to have added one additional production site to our list of suppliers. This agreement is an important next step in the advancement of our CAN04 clinical program," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

