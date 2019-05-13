The first edition of the HealthTech Investor Days (HTID) will take place in Paris on June 24th and 25th 2019. This new forum will help 100 late-stage European HealthTech companies secure the development of new medicines and therapeutic solutions. Launched by France Biotech with the support of the European health innovation ecosystem, HTID will facilitate one-on-one meetings between European health entrepreneurs, international investors and major pharmaceutical companies. The two-day event will also feature a dozen plenary meetings on global issues in health innovation.

Europe is a major player in medicine of the future thanks to the excellence of its scientific research and the growing number of innovative HealthTech companies. It is home to 3,000 biotechs and 27,000 medtechs according to European sources EuropaBio and Medtech Europe.

Europe's potential in health innovation is hampered by the structural weakness in funding for the sector which requires large capital investments and long-term financing. The development of a new drug from benchside research to the market takes ten to fifteen years on average. For medical devices, the development process usually lasts three to seven years.

In the past two years, investment in HealthTech companies around the world has been rising sharply. However, Europe has benefited only partially from this trend. In 2017, the global amount of funds raised in the HealthTech sector in Europe (via venture capital and IPOs) reached 6.2 billion (source: EY). This represents less than a third of the funds raised in the United States alone during the same period (€ 19.8 billion). In 2018, the European investment deficit increased further with a total of 5.8 billion euros funds raised (down 6.5% compared to 2017). Meanwhile, 27 billion euros (+ 36.3%) were invested in HealthTech in the United States. This means that American health innovation now attracts five times more investment than European health innovation.

HTID is a response to this crucial need for financing and support by the industry. The event will take place on an annual basis to help overcome this lack of investment in the European HealthTech sector.

