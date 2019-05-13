Clearwater Analyticsannounced today that Mark Gillespie has joined the firm as Director of Europe Operations to lead the company's continued operational expansion in Europe.

Clearwater empowers investment professionals worldwide with collaborative client servicing paired with its leading SaaS solution for investment portfolio data management, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services. Since its founding in 2004, the company has remained committed to two primary goals: delivering long-term client success, and building and growing an outstanding team of colleagues dedicated to this mission.

Mark comes to Clearwater with 24 years of experience in global financial institutions. Previously, Mark was Citibank's Site Head and Operations Director for Fund Administration Services in Edinburgh. Prior to Citibank, Mark was an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan, for Fund Accounting Operations.

"I am excited to join Clearwater as we find new ways to provide clients with a top-level solution, which includes excellent servicing," said Mark. "I chose Clearwater for the personal approach they take to working with their clients. With the momentum achieved in the past couple of years, Clearwater has much potential in the European market and I look forward to being a part of that growth."

Extensive market knowledge, and a proven track record of supporting customers both large and small, make Mark a perfect fit for Clearwater, which is expanding its European operations to better service its expanding global clientele. In 2018, Clearwater added more than $540 billion in new assets to the platform from Europe alone. Clearwater presently serves more than 60 insurance, investment management, and corporate treasury clients across 13 countries in Europe.

Mark will oversee the daily operations for Clearwater's Europe-based development, client servicing, product, and other personnel. He will also continue to build the team in Edinburgh, which has grown considerably over the past 12 months and will have over 100 people by the end of this year. He will also add to the team of specialists based in Clearwater's London office.

"Clearwater has always been dedicated to exceeding its clients' expectations, and I am confident Mark will build on that tradition as Director of Europe Operations," said Clearwater Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Sahai. "Mark will be integral as we expand our daily operations in Europe."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organisations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $3 trillion in assets for clients that include AIG, Arch Capital, AXA Art Insurance, Catalina Holdings, Cisco, Facebook, FBD Insurance, Fidea Verzekeringen, Garmin, J.P. Morgan, London Capital, Oracle, Starbucks, Spotify, Unum Group, and many others.

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 25 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/ | Twitter: @cwanalytics

