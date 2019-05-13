SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced today that it will be expanding its StorEdge solution with the launch of new inverters optimized for the combined management of solar, storage, and home energy. The company will also preview its own commercial and residential batteries to complement its smart solar energy portfolio.

The StorEdge expansion will include three new additions to the solution portfolio. In June of 2019, SolarEdge will introduce to the market a single phase inverter with HD-Wave technology that integrates the management of solar, storage, and home energy into one inverter. The combination of all of these functions into one inverter will simplify installation, improve system RoI, and increase self-consumption. A second enhancement to StorEdge is the planned addition of a three phase inverter that can be DC coupled to one or more 48V batteries to support the growing European solar-plus-storage residential market. The third addition to be showcased at InterSolar are the SolarEdge commercial and residential batteries, which will be added to the StorEdge offering in order to provide a comprehensive storage solution. Committed to providing flexible solar-plus-storage installation options, SolarEdge batteries are expected to be available worldwide in the beginning of 2020 and the company will continue to support StorEdge's compatibility with multiple battery vendors.

"As the evolving solar energy market focuses on increasing self-consumption and grid stabilization, PV-plus-storage solutions are becoming a critical factor in the proliferation of smart solar energy ecosystems," stated Lior Handelsman, SolarEdge's VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, Founder. "By expanding StorEdge and adding batteries to SolarEdge's core offering, we will provide a seamless energy experience for both installers and system owners."

The addition of commercial and residential batteries to its StorEdge offering will allow SolarEdge to offer an end-to-end, compatible storage solution that fully synchronizes PV, battery, and site-level energy management. The Li-Ion, high-voltage NMC batteries will offer energy management by stacking multiple value streams, including demand management (peak shaving), both site-level and aggregated self-consumption maximization, ancillary services, tariff optimization (ToU), in addition to supporting micro-grid applications. As the batteries are designed for full compatibility with StorEdge, the planning, design, installation, service and warranty process are designed to be significantly simplified. The batteries will be able to be either AC or DC coupled with StorEdge, with DC coupling allowing for superior efficiency and PV oversizing.

About SolarEdge:

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005178/en/

Contacts:

SolarEdge Technologies

Jessica Fishman

Public and Media Relations Director

Jessica.Fishman@solaredge.com

+972-523958445

