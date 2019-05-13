Local Tech Businesses Vie to Support Belgium's SkyGuardian Development

Nineteen Belgium-based companies will present their ideas and cutting-edge capabilities to a panel of technical experts from GA-ASI with the goal of selection to support the development of MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) for Belgium.

"We look forward to the opportunity to meet face-to-face with some of Belgium's most innovative companies," said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. "We're committed to providing the best RPA to Belgian Defense and all NATO countries. To support that effort, we're identifying and establishing relationships with companies across Belgium that can assist us." (Photo: Business Wire)

This outreach event, called "Blue Magic Belgium," follows the Government of Belgium's approval for Belgian Defense to negotiate acquisition of GA-ASI's SkyGuardian to meet the nation's RPA requirements.

The 19 companies will be broken into two groups with one group presenting on May 15th in Liège and the second group on May 16th in Sint-Truiden. The goal of the events is to increase the number of Belgian technology companies that can provide research and development (R&D) and innovation to support GA-ASI.

The companies participating in Blue Magic Belgium on May 15th and 16th will be Aerosimulators, Airobot, Altran, ALX Systems, Any Shape, Arcadia Industries, Capual, Coexpair, Feronyl, Hexagon, KuLeuven, Mockel, MSC Software, Simtech, Sirris, Spacebel, Unifly, (UN)MANNED and VeroTech.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar. With more than five million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Predator and Lynx are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

