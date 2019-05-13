sprite-preloader
WKN: 3979 ISIN: NL0010623518  
13.05.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sequa Petroleum NV: Sequa Petroleum N.V. Annual Report 2018 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Sequa Petroleum N.V. (the Company) Annual Report 2018 is now available to download.

The Company has also published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 18 June 2019, at 11:00 a.m. hours CET.

On May 10th the Company's Directors signed a new shareholder agreement with the Company's main shareholder Sapinda, relevant details of which are reflected in the AGM documents.

A copy of the Annual Report and AGM documents is available on the Company's website at www.sequa-petroleum.com


