HELSINKI, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Power business in Finland has signed an agreement with project investor Octopus and energy developer VALOREM to build the infrastructure for two new wind farms in Western Finland. The contract is worth about EUR 13 million.

Eltel's scope of work covers construction of roads, crane pads, turbine foundations, electrical cabling and substations. The wind farms, Saunamaa and Suolakangas, will have a total capacity of 71.4 MW and comprise in total 17 turbines. The project has started and is scheduled to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020.

For further information:

Juha Luusua, Managing Director, Country Unit Finland

Phone: +358-40-311-3005, juha.luusua@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter, Head of Group Communications

Tel: +46-72-595-4692, elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2018, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.2 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,200. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eltel/r/eltel-signs-contract-worth-about-eur-13-million-to-build-parts-of-two-wind-farms-in-finland,c2812149

The following files are available for download: