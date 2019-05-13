SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV's President and CEO leaves SRV

SRV GROUP PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 13 MAY 2019 10.35 EET

SRV's President and CEO leaves SRV

Juha Pekka Ojala, SRV Group Plc's President and CEO, leaves SRV and SRV's Board of Directors will start the process of recruiting a new CEO. Ojala, who has been the company's President and CEO since 2015, continues in his position until the new President and CEO has been nominated. Ojala has held various management and subject matter expert positions in the company since 1997.

"Juha Pekka Ojala has been an inspiring and good leader who has significantly expanded the company's operations and created a good and enthusiastic atmosphere for the company. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Juha Pekka for his significant work for the company," says Ilpo Kokkila, Chairman of the Board.

"SRV has a strong position as a developer of urban city centres and as a builder of complex projects. The company's order backlog is strong and there are many interesting projects in progress. The higher-than-expected construction costs of the REDI shopping centre and continued geopolitical uncertainty in Russia have heavily burdened SRV. The company plans to stabilise its balance sheet position with a new hybrid bond of EUR 45-60 million, which, if realised, will allow the company to start a new phase. In line with its strategy, SRV's goal is to release large shopping centre projects from its balance sheet in the coming years, while at the same time increase new business based on its core competence. We are now seeking a new CEO to manage this phase and lead SRV's skilled personnel," says Kokkila.



