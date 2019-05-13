PremFina Hires Alan Atkins as Director of Client Origination

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the Company"), the U.K.'s first venture capital backed premium finance company, is pleased to announce the hire of insurance industry expert Alan Atkins as the Company's new Director of Client Origination.

Atkins brings decades of experience to PremFina having worked for the likes of Premium Credit Limited for nearly 10 years, serving as the Head of Retail to both the Broker Business and National & Key Accounts departments. Most recently, Atkins was the Director of Strategic Partnerships as Omni Capital Retail Finance Ltd and prior to that he served as the Managing Director at Bexhill UK Limited.

"Alan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the PremFina team," said Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "We are delighted to have him on board to further our market ambitions."

"Having been in the insurance market for a long time, I am very excited to be joining PremFina, who have consistently achieved high levels of customer service and built a great reputation for product expertise amongst intermediaries," said Atkins. "The opportunity to demonstrate the many benefits and strategic advantages with a fast pace, technology first, customer centric company is really exciting with the aim of delivering exponential growth."

Atkins also worked at National Insurance and Guarantee Corporation PLC (NIG) and Finsure Premium Finance Limited in sales and account management roles.

PremFina recently announced the addition of two leading insurance industry experts to its Advisory Board, Martyn Holman and Mark Cliff.

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the Company's founder.

