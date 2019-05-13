The Data Centre Industry Moves Into a New Phase of Heavy Investment Says BroadGroup Ahead of Finvest Summit

LONDON and MONACO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Billions of dollars are being invested in Data Centres on a monthly basis, attracting a larger and more diverse set of investors. Global investors, financiers and analysts will meet this year at the Finvest Summit in Monaco to assess market outlook and sentiment for the vibrant data centre, cloud and Edge sector. ( http://www.datacloudcongress.com/finvest )

The Finvest Summit is presented by BroadGroup's Data Economy, the leading international technology business news and opinion website, magazine and broadcaster and will take place on 5thJune 2019 to run alongside the annual Datacloud Global Congress in Monaco.

João Marques Lima, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Data Economy said, "Over $10 billion have already been disclosed, as having been spent on M&A business and facility acquisitions, possibly driving 2019 to break all M&A records in the data center space. Finvest uniquely offers for the first time a global forum for investors to debate the risk and rewards in this rapidly expanding sector."

With the heritage of a decade of producing the finance and investment forum, the inaugural summit is the first time global executives in financial, legal, real estate and professional advisory firms have met globally with a stellar academy of expert speakers to assess the risks and rewards in the rapidly expanding IT infrastructure sector.

Speakers include investors, private equity, hedge funds, pension funds, property specialists and bankers, as well as the IT infrastructure leadership of data centre businesses.

Some of the speakers include:

Avner Papouchado , CEO, ServerFarm

, CEO, ServerFarm Eric Crabtree , Chief Investment Officer, IFC

, Chief Investment Officer, IFC Fernando Chueca , mD, Carlyle Europe Technology Partners

, mD, Carlyle Europe Technology Partners Guy Willner , Founder and CEO, IXcellerate

, Founder and CEO, IXcellerate Hossein Fateh , Chairman & CEO, CloudHQ

, Chairman & CEO, CloudHQ Isaac Vaz , Director - Infrastructure Equity, Aviva Investors

, Director - Infrastructure Equity, Aviva Investors Jeffrey Ferry , Director, Goldman Sachs

, Director, Goldman Sachs Jeffrey Krogh , Managing Director, BNP Paribas

, Managing Director, BNP Paribas Jonathan Schildkraut , EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, CyrusOne

, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, CyrusOne Kemal Hawa , Partner & Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig LLP

, Partner & Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig LLP Lance Crosby , CEO, Stackpath

, CEO, Stackpath Madonna Park , Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets Marit Salte , CFO, Smedvig Family Office

, CFO, Smedvig Family Office Matthew Dent , CCO, Global Switch

, CCO, Global Switch Michael Tobin OBE, Industry Entrepeneur

Peter Marin , CEO, T5 Data Centers

, CEO, T5 Data Centers Pierre Pozzo , Principal, Permira

, Principal, Permira Randy Brouckman , CEO, EdgeConneX

, CEO, EdgeConneX Rupert Robson , CEO, Torch Partners

, CEO, Torch Partners Zachary Smith , CEO, Packet

Data Economy will also announce the first ever Finvest accolades at the Datacloud Awards on the evening of 4th June.

