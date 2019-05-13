Embedded Software Market to Cross $20bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The RTOS segment in embedded software market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 11% due to the increase in the demand for consumer electronic products, automotive electronics, and life-saving medical devices. The RTOS-enabled software uses the round-robin scheduling process that reduces the hog in a CPU and performs error-free processes in real-time. Such systems offer mission-critical & safety-critical applications to various industry verticals such as military, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive. Furthermore, such software supports multitasking and inter-task communication that helps an engineer to perform complex applications simultaneously. It also supports all microcontrollers and microprocessors that have different memory sizes such as 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit, and 64-bit.

Linux held a major embedded software market share in 2018 due to the increase in the demand for open-source development tools & software. The open-source embedded software helps telecommunication, data communication, and internet appliance manufacturers in discovering the cost, performance, and time-to-market benefits for embedded devices. The technology companies are focusing on the development of robust operating system platforms for the development of an embedded system.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/478

The ARM Mbed RTOS is expected to grow at the highest rate in the embedded software market over the forecast period due to an increase in the adoption of the IoT technology in smart applications. ARM Mbed OS is an open-source embedded operating system designed specifically for IoT applications. The OS helps in reducing security & complexity issues associated with the deployment, development, and management of IoT devices throughout their lifecycle. The enterprises are focusing on integrating cloud services into their embedded software solutions to expand their product portfolio.

The real-time system is projected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to error-free task management and use of the pre-emptive kernel method in the system. The real-time system is classified into two, soft and hard. A soft RTS offers less accuracy and strictness on time while a hard RTS delivers the exact output at the required time.

Browse key industry insights spread across 284 pages with 344 market data tables & 35 figures & charts from the report, "Embedded Software Market Size, By Operating System (General Purpose Operating System (GPOS){Windows, Linux[Ubuntu, RedHat, Debian, OpenSUSE, Fedora], Android}, Real Time Operating System (RTOS){VxWorks, QNX, FreeRTOS, ARM Mbed}), By Function (Standalone System, Real Time System, Network System, Mobile System), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Military & Defense, IT & Telecom), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, South Africa) Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/embedded-software-market

The automotive sector held an embedded software market share of over 17% in 2018 due to the increase in the adoption of RTOSs in vehicles. The RTOS helps vehicle manufacturers to address safety issues associated with autonomous driving.

North America embedded software market held a major share of over 50% in 2018 due to the presence of key players such as Intel, Microsoft, and IBM in the region. The rise in demand for IoT & connected devices to offer smart & connected devices and reduce human intervention in the U.S. is helping the market growth.

The companies are increasing their investments in R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2018, the R&D investments of Intel increased by USD 358 million or 3% due to investments in data-centric businesses. The company has decreased its marketing expenses by USD 923 million or 11% due to ISecG divestiture and the adoption of the Intel Inside program. The key players operating in the embedded software market are ENEA, Green Hills Software, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Advantech, Microchip, Mitsubishi, STMicroelectronics, Express Logic, LG CNS, Mentor Graphics, National Instruments, Segger, Texas, Renesas, HCL, Qualcomm, Toshiba, Via, Dexcel, Graphene, and Qualitat systems.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/478

Browse Related Reports:

System on Module Market Size By Product (ARM, x86, Power), By Application (Industrial Automation, Medical, Entertainment, Transportation, Test & Measurement), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC), Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/system-on-module-market

Single Board Computer Market Size By Component (Solution [VME, cPCI, VPX, xTCA], Service [System Integration, Customization, Aftersales]), By Processor (ARM, x86, Atom, PowerPC), By End-Use (Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Medical, Entertainment), By Application (Test & Measurement, Communication, Data Processing, Research), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/single-board-computer-sbc-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg