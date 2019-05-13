Nathan Pereira joins Maru/Blue as the company continues growth in the UK

LONDON, May 13, 2019-premium quality data services firm-announces the hire of Nathan Pereira.

Nathan joined Maru/Blue in the role of Business Development Director on the Agency and Enterprise team and will be an integral part in expanding and growing the company's presence in the UK. Nathan has over 20 years of experience in strategy, insights and driving brands along with clients forward. Prior to joining Maru/Blue, Nathan was at Norstat, Vision Critical, and Medefield.

"Nathan's extensive background in market research will be instrumental in crafting our clients' growth strategies," said Paul Williams, Managing Director, Maru/Blue, UK.

"We continue to experience excellent momentum with our UK presence and adding Nathan will only greater support this growth," said Maru/Blue Managing Director, Rob Berger. "I had the privilege of working with Nathan while he and I were both at Vision Critical, and his drive and strategic finesse were remarkable," Berger added.

About Maru/Blue