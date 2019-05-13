Mitratech Holdings Inc.: Mitratech's TAP Workflow Automation Gains Momentum with New Customers and Launches New Features at ACC EUROPE to Advance the Practice of Legal Operations

New TAPSign Electronic Signature and Work Flow Sharing Enhance Document Management and Collaboration

SLOUGH, England, May 13, 2019announced at ACC EUROPE 2019 today new capabilities and benefits for its rapidly growing community of customers using TAP Workflow Automation to innovate and automate legal processes. TAP was added to Mitratech's proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions in April 2018. Over the past year, 26 new legal departments have selected TAP to extend services and operations across the enterprise.



Additionally, TAP now includes TAPSign electronic signature strengthening the management of documents and forms such as contracts, NDA's retention letters, partner and supplier agreements, and virtually any other internal approval. TAPSign empowers clients to digitally accelerate business processes and comply with sustainability efforts to replace paper with digital forms and documents.

The latest TAP release also includes simple, one-click import and export capability for bringing in new workflow designs or sharing them out with others. With this capability in place, Mitratech also announced a new TAP Co-Innovation Center. Customers can go to the Co-Innovation Center to view the process automation ideas and use cases of their peers, and at their discretion, can now easily share workflows. This capability is a cornerstone to the overall theme of co-innovation between customers, employees and partners that permeates across the TAP ecosystem, and is transforming the legal operations community.

"Through Mitratech's TAP Co-Innovation Center, we realize the opportunity to develop and share ideas on how we can use TAP to improve - if not eliminate - effort heavy, high volume/low risk business processes in our organization and between our Legal systems," said Greg Bennett, senior manager, legal operations, Gilead Sciences. "More importantly, the Innovation Center provides a front-row seat to see how this technology is rapidly shaping a new landscape in the legal business."

"Mitratech could not be more excited about the innovation we are seeing in the delivery of legal services across the legal operations and TAP community," said Mitratech CEO Jason Parkman. "Our customers are creating true Legal Service Centers that improve outcomes by promoting innovation and excellence across not just the legal department, but the entire enterprise."

At the ACC EUROPE 2019 conference, Mitratech's Tim Wilson will present "The Rise of (Wearing the Glasses of) the Chief Legal Operations Officer" with Elisabeth De Dobbeleer, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, EMEAR, Cisco Systems Belgium, Chris Fowler, General Counsel BT Technology and Transformation, British Telecom and Mo Zain Ajaz, Chief Operations Officer for Legal and General Counsel, National Grid. Mitratech invites anyone attending ACC EUROPE 2019 to join the session or stop by the Mitratech stand #18 to learn more about its solutions for legal operations.

