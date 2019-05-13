PremFina CEO to Speak About Launch of New Bond Product at British Insurance Brokers' Association's Fringe Session

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the first premium finance company to offer a proprietary software as a white-label service in the U.K., is pleased to announce Bundeep Singh Rangar the Company's chief executive officer (CEO) will be speaking at the 2019 British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) Fringe session during the two-day conference and exhibition.

During his presentation, Rangar will outline and examine the financing of insurance premiums, which constitute an investment grade asset class. To-date, only big finance institutions have had access to such high-quality financings.

"PremFina will be the first to launch a new bond product that allows insurers, MGA's and brokers to finance insurance premiums," said Rangar. "We'll do a demo during the session showing how an automated platform enables easy management of the product for structuring, issuance and administration to ensure efficiency and reliability."

Rangar's session will be held on Wednesday 15 May, from 15:30 to 16:15. He will also analyse the latest market trend of private equity firms investing in the insurance broker industry.

BIBA is the U.K.'s leading general insurance intermediary organisation representing the interests of insurance brokers, intermediaries and their customers. Their annual two-day conference in Manchester, England is considered the biggest insurance industry event of the year. The BIBA Fringe offers visitors of the event a series of talks and presentations filled with content targeted at improving knowledge or helping to identify new areas of revenue.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

