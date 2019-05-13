Condor Capital Management Ranked Among Best Places to Work in NJ for 2019 by NJBiz

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / We are proud to announce that Condor Capital Management has been selected once again for NJBiz's Best Places to Work in New Jersey award. Each year, eligible companies undergo a detailed assessment to determine the quality of employee benefits, work-life balance, salary, and culture, and this data is analyzed to produce a list of the top-ranking companies. "We are very proud of this achievement. Employees perform their best when they work for a company that is supportive and motivating," states Chief Operating Officer Michael Walliser. This is the seventh year we have been named in the small companies category, ranking 8th for this prestigious award.

To view the full article of the rankings, please click here.

Condor Capital Management

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J. employing 17 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. For more information on Condor Capital Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

