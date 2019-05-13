Cramo Plc will arrange a Capital Markets Day ahead of the spin-off of Modular Space (Adapteo)

Cramo Plc Press Release 13 May 2019, at 12.00 pm (EET)

Cramo Plc will arrange a Capital Markets Day for the Modular Space (Adapteo) business on 10 June 2019, in Stockholm. The listing of Adapteo is expected to take place latest in the third quarter of 2019.

Cramo Plc will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 10 June 2019 in Stockholm titled "Adapteo - Northern European leader in modular space". The day is hosted by Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, CEO of Adapteo and Timo Pirskanen, CFO of Adapteo.

As previously announced, Cramo Plc's Board of Directors has decided to spin off the Modular Space business (Adapteo) through a partial demerger. The separate listing of Adapteo on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to take place latest in the third quarter of 2019. The planned completion date is 1 July 2019 pursuant to the demerger plan approved by Cramo Plc's Board of Directors on 18 February 2019.



Adapteo is a leading Northern European provider of modular space solutions. Adapteo offers temporary space and permanent space solutions primarily to end-customer segments in the social infrastructure sector, including school, daycare, health and social care, and special accommodation, as well as office and other end-customer segments.

Event details

The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to give insight into Adapteo's business model and business areas including the markets in which Adapteo operates in, introduce key strengths and strategy, as well as discuss recent financial performance and financial targets going forward. The day will include a module site visit and presentations by Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, Timo Pirskanen and selected other Adapteo management team members.

A preliminary programme of the event is presented below. More detailed information will be sent to the participants and will be made available on the Cramo website www.cramogroup.com in June 2019.

Time (CET) Agenda and venue 10.00-11.00 Adapteo module site visit

Venue: Adapteo AB office in Nova modules

Address: Hasselgränd 5 (next to Hasselgatan 2), 194 37 Upplands Väsby

Following the site visit there will be organised transport to the next venue



11.30-12.30 Lunch

Venue: Kapitel 8

Address: Klarabergsviadukten 90, 111 64 Stockholm



12.30-16.00 (approx) Presentations by Adapteo management team

Venue: Kapitel 8, Sankta Klara conference room

Address: Klarabergsviadukten 90, 111 64 Stockholm





A recording of the presentations will be available on the Group's website www.cramogroup.com after the event. The presentations and presentation materials will be in English.

Registration

Register through this link. Last day to register is 5 June 2019.

CMD for remaining Cramo's Equipment Rental business to be organised in mid-September 2019

A Capital Markets Day event for Cramo's remaining Equipment Rental business is planned to be held after the demerger in mid-September 2019. In this event, Cramo will communicate its strategy and financial targets after the demerger. More information and the exact date will be posted after the demerger.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson

President and CEO

Further information:

Mr Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, President and CEO of Adapteo

Mr Timo Pirskanen, CFO of Adapteo

Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, e-mail: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com



www.cramogroup.com

Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in 14 countries. With a group staff around 2,700, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2018 was EUR 780 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.