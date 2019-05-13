The highly anticipated platform token of MixMarvel goes for co-initial-listing on Korea's leading exchanges

SINGAPORE/ ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / The blockchain powered global leading game publishing platform-MixMarvel has announced that its ecosystem token MIX is going for initial listing on bithumb-Korean's leading exchange, bithumb global and bitmax. In fact, initial listing by multiple leading exchanges at a time is a rare phenomenon.

MixMarvel attracted such support from exchanges due to the true potentiality of the revolutionary gaming platform that MixMarvel has built and the proven record of games MixMarvel has developed.

On April 30th, MixMarvel has successfully concluded its global launch conference in Seoul, and the initial listing is another significant step for the Mixmarvel platform.

According to MixMarvel,

"Korea is our choice of global launch conference due to the respect of a large number of players and a large number of high-quality games in Korea. Korea is the go-to place for gaming and MixMarvel is constructing a revolutionary gaming experience for players in which ownership of in-game assets is secured, and trust is formed within MixMarvel."

With backed up by world-class investors such as HashKey Capital, OGC, imToken ventures, Contentos, the Blockchainer, Sunic Capital etc. and world-class public chain partners such as NEO, Ontology, Tron etc., MixMarvel is sure to maintain its proven records of bringing their best products to the table.

Having the top five Ethereum game HyperDragons and Ontology top one game HyperDragons Go!, the MixMarvel platform is bringing the next generation of gaming connecting content creators, players and developers with an abundant supply of blockchain games. Users can play games and bring in other in-game assets, and even utilize existing in-game assets to create own games using toolkits and SDKs available in the platform.



This is a platform where the film Ready Player One will come true. The whole ecosystem is linked through the MIX token, the ecosystem token of MixMarvel which also represents the ecosystem value of MixMarvel.

There is no boundary for both blockchain and gaming. Players from all the globe will enjoy both the fun and true rights in the MixMarvel global platform being the MIX holders.

