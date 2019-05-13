Synthetic Paper Market Worth $873 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Synthetic Paper Market by Raw Material (BOPP, HDPE), Application (Labels, Printing, and Paper Bags), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Paper), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Synthetic Paper Market size is projected to reach USD 873 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.3%%, from an estimated USD 587 million in 2019. The global synthetic paper market is mainly driven by the rising environmental concerns due to the use of wood pulp for the manufacture of paper, 100% recyclability, and rising applications for printing, and paper bags.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141930359

Browse in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Paper Market

"89 - Tables 42 - Figures 132 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synthetic-paper-market-141930359.html

The BOPP segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on raw material, the BOPP segment is projected to lead the synthetic paper market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. BOPP is used in applications which require heat stability, water resistance, fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, and ease of printing. The demand for the BOPP segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in demand for frozen food, packaging and labeling, business cards, calendars, book covers, newspapers, maps, and garments, among others.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=141930359

The printing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value during the forecast period

Based on application, the printing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increase in demand for more durable and superior quality prints which can also be used for outdoor applications. The applications of synthetic paper include menus, personalized marketing material, point of purchase displays, advertisement displays, wrist bands, cards / envelopes, tickets / passes, and labels for various end-use industries, among others.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the synthetic paper market during the forecast period

By region, the synthetic paper market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region was the largest market for synthetic paper in 2018 and is expected to continue to lead in the coming years. This region is witnessing a high demand for synthetic paper from various end-use industries, such as paper, packaging, and others. High demand from China, Japan, and India is expected to drive the market in this region. Improving lifestyles of populations, rising environmental concerns, and high demand for printing applications in the countries of this region are fueling the growth of the synthetic paper market.

Key players in the Synthetic Paper Market are Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), PPG Industries (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Yupo Corporation (Japan), Arjobex SAS (France), American Profol (US), HOP Industries Corporation (US), Relyco Sales (US), Transilwrap Company, Inc. (US), Cosmo Films (India), Neenah Inc. (US), and Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on This Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=141930359

Browse Adjacent Markets: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Paper Chemicals Market

by Form (Specialty Chemicals, Commodity Chemicals) Type (Pulp Chemicals, Process Chemicals, Functional Chemicals), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2023

Paper Pigments Market by Type (Calcium Carbonate and Kaolin), Application (Coated Paper and Uncoated Paper), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, and RoW (Middle East & Africa and South America)) - Global Forecast to 2023

Industrial Films Market by Film Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET/BOPET, PP/BOPP, CPP, PVC, Polyamide/BOPA), End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/synthetic-paper-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg