The device, conceived for large scale solar, is said to solve the instability issues associated with the two-modules-in-portrait structure and to have the largest south-north slope seen in the tracker industry.Chinese PV tracker manufacturer Arctech has unveiled the SkySmart-2, a single-axis tracker for utility scale solar projects which is said to solve the instability issues associated with a two-modules-in-portrait set-up consisting of panels mounted in two rows and vertically oriented. Arctech says the tracker design, with four driving - fixed - points and two-stage worm gears, provides increased ...

