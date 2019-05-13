BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Change of Name

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (formerly BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc) (the "Company")

Change of name

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has today changed its name to BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 14 May 2019 the Company's ticker will change to BERI (previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

The Board believes that the new name better reflects the Company's investment universe, which consists predominantly of energy and mining equities as opposed to commodities. The name change also reflects the portfolio managers having begun to build exposure to companies expected to benefit from the move towards a lower carbon global economy. There will be no change to the investment philosophy, investment process or management of the Company.

The Company's website address has been amended to https://www.blackrock.com/uk/beri.

13 May 2019

For further information please contact:

Melissa Gallagher

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

020 7743 3893

Neil Morgan

020 3100 0000

Winterflood Investment Trusts