AND International Publishers: AND appoints DDS as reseller of the AND Digital Maps

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 13 May 2019 - AND is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new agreement with DDS Digital Data Services GmbH from Karlsruhe, Germany. DDS will offer all worldwide Digital Maps at different levels of detail.

DDS advises their partners, with a focus on the Germany speaking countries, on the use of AND Maps. DDS will tailor its customers to the data packages they require and offers individual license agreements.

AND Chief Executive Officer Thierry Jaccoud: "We are happy to be partnering with DDS, a subsidiary of the PTV Group. As leading provider of products and services related to digital geographic data they can offer the AND content as a stand-alone product or in combination with other socioeconomic, lifestyle, PoI data. Furthermore, we expect to closely collaborate with DDS to create new innovative location aware contents together in the future."

The proprietary database of AND contains a worldwide database of Digital Maps on various levels, from a scale of 1:250.000 to 1:2.000.000. The data is stored consistently on different levels throughout the database. Data such as boundaries of countries, provinces, urban areas, major lakes and rivers are included as well as location points, railway lines, points of interest (POIs).

About DDS

DDS Digital Data Services GmbH, a subsidiary of the PTV Group, is the leading provider of products and services related to digital geographic data, and an experienced authority for all those who wish to utilize or offer geographic data. For more info, visit www.ddsgeo.de (http://www.ddsgeo.de).

About AND

AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data technologies to create better and more relevant map data. For more info, visit www.and.com (http://www.and.com)



Note for editor, not for publication.

For further information please contact Thierry Jaccoud on 0031-10-8851200 or go to www.and.com