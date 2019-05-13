Latest advances to Apache-Kafka-powered, cloud-native event streaming service includes new consumption-based pricing and increased elastic scalability from 0 to 100 MBps

Kafka S3 sink connector, Confluent Schema Registry and Confluent KSQL are offered as fully managed cloud services, so organizations can connect all their applications and data to stream at enterprise scale across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Confluent, Inc., the event streaming platform pioneer, today announced major advancements to Confluent Cloud including new cloud-native capabilities and fully managed services. These updates give the ability to quickly harness the power of cloud-native event streaming so organizations can build event-driven applications and deliver the digital experiences their customers expect.

In the digital age, businesses are expected to understand customer needs and adapt to them instantly-regardless of where they are or what is needed. These new expectations are why businesses are turning to event streaming platforms like Apache Kafka to transform data into a competitive asset. With Kafka, they can put data at the center of their business for a new contextual view which completely changes how they interact with customers, respond to market movements and even create new revenue streams. However, like most open source software, Kafka isn't designed to support the key attributes of cloud native systems that make transformational technologies easier to adopt, deploy and scale.

"There is a growing groundswell of adoption behind Apache Kafka with 60 percent of the Fortune 100 now using an event streaming platform to power their business," said Neha Narkhede, co-founder, chief technology and product officer, Confluent. "But many organizations don't have the teams or resources needed to size, provision and manage Kafka clusters. With the latest enhancements to Confluent Cloud, we're making it easier than ever for any data-starved business to transform into a business driven by data in a matter of minutes."

Apache Kafka Re-Engineered for the Cloud

As part of its efforts to build a cloud-native Kafka service, Confluent is releasing major updates that enable elastic scalability and consumption-based pricing on Confluent Cloud. These updates reduce the initial investment and commitment to getting started with an event streaming platform and enable customers to scale their costs in line with use. Developers and project teams no longer need large IT teams and budgets to manage and provision Kafka clusters.

Unparalleled elasticity Confluent Cloud can now scale dynamically from 0 to 100 MBps and scale back down in seconds and can scale further without limit beyond that with provisioned capacity. Now organizations can grow their use of Confluent Cloud seamlessly in-place from development to production deployments and autoscale instantly.

Confluent Cloud can now scale dynamically from 0 to 100 MBps and scale back down in seconds and can scale further without limit beyond that with provisioned capacity. Now organizations can grow their use of Confluent Cloud seamlessly in-place from development to production deployments and autoscale instantly. Consumption-based pricing Eliminates the need to size and provision clusters, or pay for unused capacity to account for seasonal, bursty traffic. With consumption-based pricing, Confluent becomes the only Kafka service that enables organizations to pay only for what is actually streamed.

As the pioneer of event streaming, Confluent continues to deliver on its promise to provide a complete event streaming platform. Kafka alone is incomplete without the ecosystem components needed to operate it at scale and at streaming maturity. To that end, Confluent is advancing its vision of a complete event streaming service by building fully managed services in three key areas:

Confluent Schema Registry - Fully managed, central registry to define standard schemas for events, share them across the organization and safely evolve them in a way that is backward compatible and future proof.

- Fully managed, central registry to define standard schemas for events, share them across the organization and safely evolve them in a way that is backward compatible and future proof. Confluent KSQL Fully managed streaming SQL engine to enable real-time data processing with an easy-to-use, powerful interactive SQL interface no need to write code.

Fully managed streaming SQL engine to enable real-time data processing with an easy-to-use, powerful interactive SQL interface no need to write code. Kafka S3 sink connector Confluent Connectors automate the integration of the most widely used data sources or sinks to Confluent Cloud. The first of the fully managed connectors launched by Confluent, Kafka S3 sink connector enables companies to easily sink data from Kafka to S3.

Fully managed Confluent Schema Registry, Confluent KSQL and Kafka S3 sink connector are currently available in public preview in both Confluent Cloud and Confluent Cloud Enterprise.

Resources

Read more about the new additions to Confluent Cloud on the Confluent blog: https://www.confluent.io/blog/introducing-cloud-native-experience-for-apache-kafka-in-confluent-cloud

Learn more about Confluent Cloud and sign up: https://www.confluent.io/confluent-cloud/.

Learn more about Kafka Summit London 2019 https://kafka-summit.org/events/kafka-summit-london-2019/.

This information is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality.

Apache and Apache Kafka are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Confluent

Confluent, founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka, pioneered the enterprise-ready event streaming platform. With Confluent, organizations benefit from the first event streaming platform built for the enterprise with the ease of use, scalability, security and flexibility required by the most discerning global companies to run their business in real time. Companies leading their respective industries have realized success with this new platform paradigm to transform their architectures to streaming from batch processing, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital, Confluent is headquartered in Palo Alto and London with offices globally. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Platform and Confluent Cloud at www.confluent.io/download.

