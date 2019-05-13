Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") hereby announces that it has implemented a planned restructuring of the management team.

Under the restructuring Phil Keele, President and Director of the Company, will step down as President but will remain as a Director of the Company. Ian Berzins, CEO and Director will assume the responsibilities of President in addition to his role as CEO and Director. Jim Decker, Vice President Investor Relations, will step down from his role and investor communications will be assumed by Beverly Brooks with Brooks Communications on a contract basis. These changes were implemented to provide for a more stream-lined management structure and to improve communication with our investors.

David W. Johnston, Chairman of Braveheart commented, "I want to thank Phil for his commitment and dedication to Braveheart. During his tenure Phil was instrumental in improving the asset base for Braveheart, bringing in new shareholders to the Company and working with Ian to complete a complex business transaction with the acquisition of Purcell Basin Minerals Inc. This acquisition is transformational for the Company. I am pleased to report that Phil will stay on as a Director of the Company. I also want to recognize Jim Decker for his contributions as a founder and for his development of our shareholder base. Jim was also very influential in recruiting seasoned mining executives to Braveheart as Officers and Directors".

Phil Keele, President of Braveheart commented, "this transition has been planned for some time and I am confident that Ian will be able to move the company forward with an expectation of free cash flow in the foreseeable future, based on his knowledge and experience with capital markets and as a mine builder of underground mining operations. I am pleased to work with Ian and the entire Board to maximize shareholder value".

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the newly acquired Bull River Mine, an advanced stage copper, gold and silver mine. The mine is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 750 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads.

Qualified Person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins, P.Eng., ICD.D who serves as CEO and Director of the Company and is a qualified person under the definition of NI 43-101.

Contact Information

Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

403-512-8202

braveheartresources@shaw.ca

Website: www.braveheartresourcesinc.com

