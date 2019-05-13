sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,23 Euro		+0,14
+0,77 %
WKN: 919483 ISIN: FI0009900476 Ticker-Symbol: RAOB 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRAMO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRAMO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.05.2019 | 12:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CORRECTION: Cramo Plc will arrange a Capital Markets Day ahead of the spin-off of Modular Space (Adapteo)

Cramo Plc Press Release 13 May 2019, at 1.30 pm (EET)

The Capital Markets Day press release published earlier today contained a faulty registeration link. Please register through this link(https://app.emarketeer.com/ext/form/entry.php?m=295955a37636b275ed80f8740c482654fa31d96&Origin=Direct).

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO

Further information:
Mr Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, President and CEO of Adapteo
Mr Timo Pirskanen, CFO of Adapteo
Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, e-mail: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.cramogroup.com
Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in 14 countries. With a group staff around 2,700, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2018 was EUR 780 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)