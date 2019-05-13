Vascular Stent Market Forecast Report, 2023 - Top Key Players Analyzed: Abbott Vascular, Inc., Cordis Corporation, Covidien Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, & Cook Medical: Radiant Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Vascular Stent Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Vascular stents are tiny wire mesh tubes placed into arteries, blood vessels, or other hollow structures to fix the blockage of vessels. Factors such as the preference for minimally invasive procedures, aging population, prevalence of vascular diseases, and favourable reimbursement policies are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, post-operative complications and stringent regulations are anticipated to hinder vascular stent market growth in the future. However, technological advancements in the field are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market of Vascular stent is segmented by material type, product type, mode of delivery, end user, and geography. Market of Vascular stent is segmented based on material type as Biodegradable polymeric stents, Metal stents, and Standard polymeric stents. Vascular stent market is segmented based on product type as Peripheral Stents, Coronary Stents, and EVAR Stent Grafts. Market of Vascular stent is segmented based on Mode of delivery as Self-Expanding Stent and Balloon-Expandable Stent. The market is segmented based on End-user as Cardiac Centres, Hospitals, and ASC's. The "Hospitals" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Vascular stent market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as technological advancement, increasing healthcare spending favourable government rules, and significant expenditure power of large segments of the population. North America is followed by the Asia-Pacific region owing to the cost of surgery is reasonable as compared to other regions.

Leading players operating in the vascular stent market include Abbott Vascular, Inc., Cords Corporation, Covidien Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc, W.L. Gore & Associates, and Cook Medical. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. Global Market for vascular stent to 2023 offers detailed coverage of vascular stent industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading vascular stent producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the vascular stent.

