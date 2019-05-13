ICON Wins Multiple Awards at the 2019 Clinical and Research Excellence Awards

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries, today announced that it has been awarded the Clinical Research Team of the Year (with Eli Lilly and Company), for the second consecutive year, and Best in Health Economics and Outcomes Research (with Bristol-Myers Squibb and LATITUDE, powered by AXON). The awards were presented at the annual Clinical and Research Excellence (CARE) Awards, which took place in Boston, Mass. on 2 May 2019.

The awards indicated are ICON's third win for Clinical Research Team of the Year since the inaugural CARE Awards in 2016, and first win in the Best Health Economics and Outcomes Research category. These awards honoured the achievements of the teams and are a testament to the company's overall strength of partnership in the industry.

ICON and Eli Lilly and Company won the award for the successful execution of a full-service Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial (CVOT), in which they were able to achieve exceptional patient retention despite early challenges. The team's proactive management and flawless execution, resulted in the data disclosure of the first Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus medicine to demonstrate superiority in the reduction of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) in a clinical trial that included a majority of participants who did not have established cardiovascular (CV) disease.

The ICON team, together with Bristol-Meyers Squibb and LATITUDE (powered by AXON), were able to execute a long-term oncological trial comparing treatment regimens with three different therapeutics, over five years, in multiple geographies. ICON demonstrated significant expertise through the application of a Real World Evidence approach, which met the needs of the sponsor, the clinician, the patient and the payer.

Commenting on the award, ICON's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Cutler, said: "We are delighted that our comprehensive approach to partnership as well as the expertise of our clinical research teams has received industry recognition. One of our key priorities is helping our clients expedite drug development to improve outcomes and this has been successfully achieved through the diligence and work ethic of the joint partnership teams."

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 13,920 employees in 90 locations in 37 countries as at March 31, 2019.

Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

ICON/ICLR-G

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005026/en/

Contacts:

ICON Media Contact

Lucinda Sandon-Allum

Weber Shandwick

+44 (0)20 7067 0548

lsandon-allum@webershandwick.com