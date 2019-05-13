Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Wolverine Trading UK Ltd. The membership will expire as of May 16, 2019 Wolverine Trading UK Ltd has traded with member ID WLV in the INET Trading System Member: Wolverine Trading UK Ltd INET ID: WLV Last day of trading: 16th of May, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Richard Pafford Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=724779