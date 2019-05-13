Global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Projected to Attain $206.62 Mn by 2025 at 9.8% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market by Product (Less than 20kW, 20-200kW, and More than 200kW) and Application (Material Handling, Liquid Pumps, Fans & Ventilation, Cooling Compressors, Air Compressors & Vacuum Pumps, Blowers, and Coolers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013-2025". According to the report, the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market accounted for $101.74 million in 2017 and is expected to garner $206.62 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The growth of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is driven by increased demand for energy-efficient motors and rise in adoption of motors with minimum operating cost. However, the constant challenges faced by domestic manufacturers to adapt to mass production of IE4 PMS motors impede the market growth. Nonetheless, rapid improvements in design methods to reduce carbon emissions would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5258

20-200 kW segment to maintain its lions share in the near future

By product, the 20-200 kW segment generated almost one-half of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025. This is attributed to its greater energy efficiency that has propelled its demand in sugar processing industry. However, the >200 kW segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Coolers segment to encounter the fastest growth rate through 2025

By application, the coolers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in investments in wind power generation. However, the air compressors & vacuum pumps segment is expected continue its dominance and occupy almost one-fifth of the overall shares by 2025.

Download Sample Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5258

Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue throughout the forecast period

Asia-Pacific contributed more than two-fifths of the overall market revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lions share throughout the forecast period, owing to increased utilization of the motors in packaging & plastic processing industries throughout the region. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025, on account of rise in industrial activities, surge in electric vehicle penetration, and emergence of manufacturing facilities from fast growing economies.

Torchbearers of the industry

The key players analyzed in the report include ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Weg S.A. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Global Interior Doors Market Expected to Reach $85,410 Million by 2025

Friction Products and Materials Market to Garner $24,533 Million, Globally, by 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg