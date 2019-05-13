A new $200 million partnership with Bank Australia has boosted the capability of the Sustainable Melbourne Fund to help commercial and agricultural enterprises nationwide. For many businesses, reducing electricity costs and emissions through solar installation is the first project on their wishlist.From pv magazine Australia. An innovative finance structure set up in 2002 to enable businesses in the state of Victoria to invest in sustainable infrastructure upgrades is going national. The Sustainable Melbourne Fund, in partnership with Bank Australia, has expand its reach with a new $200 million ...

