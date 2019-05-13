sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,043 Euro		-0,007
-13,31 %
WKN: A0Q7R0 ISIN: CA5625682045 Ticker-Symbol: R7X1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,061
0,071
13:30
0,06
0,073
13:27
13.05.2019 | 13:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) today announced that its first quarter 2019 financial results will be released after market close on May 14, 2019, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on May 15, 2019 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number:(201) 689-8341
Participant Number (Toll free):(877) 407-8289
Conference ID:13690795


A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (Toronto time), May 29, 2019 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853
Encore ID:13690795

For Further Information:

Dominic Duffy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg DiTomaso
Director of Investor Relations

Contact:
+1.647.260.1566

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony operation in Australia, and gold production from its operation in Sweden to generate near term cash flow.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)