Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa of Morocco, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, African Wildlife Foundation CEO Kaddu Sebunya Among Newest Members of Earth Day Network's Global Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An influential group of international leaders including former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry; Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa of Morocco; Kaddu Sebunya, CEO of the African Wildlife Foundation; Abe Minkara, Business Development Director of Mark Cuban Companies; Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group; Lydia Camarillo, Vice President of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project; Ed Brown, Director and CEO of Care of Creation; and Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts have been named to Earth Day Network's official Global Advisory Committee for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020.

These individuals join an esteemed committee, now 35 members strong, including leaders like Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, artist Maya Lin, and Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson to support major global activities that will mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020.

"We are thrilled to welcome these global leaders of the private sector, civil society, arts, and the international political realm to complement our efforts as we surge ahead to the major engagements around the world for the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day," said Kathleen Rogers, Earth Day Network President.

"2020 has to be the year of enormous, ambitious change that will take the promise of the positive action underway and make it bigger and bolder worldwide. With the guidance and support of these leaders, 2020 has the potential to be a pivotal moment, an inflection point for people, planet, and our shared prosperity," said Rogers.

The first Earth Day on April 22, 1970 enlisted 20 million Americans and is credited with launching the modern environmental movement. It led to passage of landmark environmental laws including the Clean Air, Clear Water and Endangered Species Acts, as well as the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency. When Earth Day went global in 1990 with more than 200 million individuals taking part, many countries soon adopted similar laws and agencies. Today, Earth Day is the largest civic observance in the world, with more than a billion participants each year.

Growing out of the first Earth Day, Earth Day Network (EDN) is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement. Learn more at www.earthday.org/2020

