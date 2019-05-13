Measure Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Strategic Mix of Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Drone Services Provider Market

The company has shown great commitment to building drone-powered intelligence solutions at scale

SANTA CLARA, California, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global drone services provider market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Washington DC-headquartered Measure with the 2019 Global Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award. The company is altering the way businesses make decisions using unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by offering a drone-agnostic, turnkey aerial intelligence solution. The range of services enabled by this solution includes mission planning, data collection, data processing, data analysis, and intelligence reporting.

"Measure's growth has been fueled by successful partnerships with end users as well as product distributors. For instance, it acquired Pilatus Unmanned in order to gain engineering capabilities for developing custom platform and payload solutions," said Mike Blades, Vice President - Americas. "Similarly, it partnered with DJI, the world's largest commercial UAS manufacturer, to enhance its technical capability and scale its enterprise drone operations across all relevant market verticals. The company is also actively engaging in and seeking partnerships with companies that are aspiring to advance beyond visual line of sight operations."

Simultaneously, Measure continues to develop its Drone Toolkit, which features hardware, software, training, and support to help customers build their own in-house drone programs. The company's latest solution for wind turbine inspections leverages autonomy, lidar technology, and high-resolution cameras to gather enterprise-grade data. For long-term growth, it is creating and/or optimizing procedures, best practices, and robust end-to-end software to present customers with valuable drone-related aerial intelligence services.

Measure also offers clients exceptional services. It keeps meticulous records of flight logs, pilot certifications, overall man-hours, platform hours, and many other metrics to ensure that operations are conducted in accordance with regulatory requirements and standard practices.

"Measure serves many markets; however, its featured industry solutions target wind, solar, power distribution/transmission, and oil and gas," noted Blades. "It recently released version 2.0 of its Web-based Ground Control drone management software, which is platform-agnostic if corresponding flight telemetry data is uploaded to the system. These product launches and value-added services have made Measure richly deserving of the 2019 Global Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award."

The Growth Excellence Best Practice Award is bestowed upon companies that are achieving high growth in an intensely competitive industry. This includes emerging companies making great strides in market penetration or seasoned incumbents holding on to their perch at the pinnacle of the industry.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

