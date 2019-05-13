Customer Data Platforms (CDP) Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, SPARK Matrix - Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announces the addition of the "Market Outlook: Customer Data Platforms (CDP), 2019-2024, Worldwide" report to their strategic market outlook offerings. Customer Data Platforms (CDP) helps marketers to implement data-driven marketing initiatives to improve customer engagement, conversation rate, and overall customer experience.

For more information, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/market-outlook-customer-data-platforms-cdp-2019-2024-worldwide/

Organizations have invested in multiple marketing and data warehouse systems over the years, and most of these are often in silos. These systems may provide a capability for centralized data integration and customer-level data for various marketing use-cases. However, the customer data unification at an individual-level remains a challenge. Marketers continue to spend significant time and resources in data integration, preparation, and unification project. Additionally, ever-growing complexities, volume and speed of customer data across consumer interaction channels are further adding to the challenges.

Customer Data Platforms (CDP) promises to solve these challenges by providing an advanced data fabric platform for centralized data integration, profile unification from disparate data sources, audience segmentation, and activation in appropriate channels. CDP platform works as a foundation that ties the data from multiple systems in real-time for effective segmentation and targeting for various marketing campaigns.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a CDP as: A Customer Data Platform (CDP) centralizes data collection from multiple sources, performs data cleansing, and unifies customer profile to create a unified, persistent customer profile database. The database is accessible to other systems for marketing, customer service, and customer experience management.

CDP platform integrates data from first-party, second-party, and third-party sources, such as website, web forms, social media, emails, e-commerce channels, CRM, data management platforms (DMP), POS systems, and such others. It integrates a variety of customer data types includes personal, demographic, behavioural, transactional, engagement, device data, and such others.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Customer Data Platforms (CDP) Market Outlook research provides strategic information to the market participants and users who are responsible for strategic planning, marketing, sales, and purchasing CDP solutions. This research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and their market position.

SPARKTM Matrix: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix (Strategic Performance Assessment and Ranking) provides a visual representation and strategic insights on how each vendor ranks against their competitors, for various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact.

CDP Market Outlook study includes analysis of key CDP vendors including ActionIQ, AgilOne, Amperity, BlueConic, BlueVenn, D4t4 Solutions, Evergage, Lattice Engines, Lytics, mParticle, NGData, Quaero, Red Point, RedEye, SessionM, Tapad, Tealium, and Zylotech

Research Contents

Executive Overview

Customer Data Platforms Market Overview

Key Research Findings

Market Background, Key Market Trends, and Market Drivers

Market Adoption and Deployment Trends

Market Forecast Analysis by Worldwide Regions

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Market Forecast Analysis by Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Entertainment & Sports

Healthcare

Hospitality & Travel

Media & Publishing

Retail & eCommerce

Telecom

Others

Competition Landscape & Analysis

Competition Analysis

Competitive Factors and Technology Differentiators

Leading Vendor Profiles and Analysis

SPARK Matrix: Customer Data Platforms (CDP)

Research Methodologies

Keywords : Customer Data Platforms, CDP Market, Customer Analytics, Customer Intelligence, Identity Unification, Identity Resolution, Customer Segmentation, Unified Customer Profile, Customer Data Management, Advanced Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience, Customer Acquisition, Customer Retention, SPARK Matrix, Market Research, Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Market Forecast, Market Size, Technology Trends

Similar Research:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic research, consulting, and advisory services.

Contact

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

See available research: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/