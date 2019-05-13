LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and Momentum IoT, fleet management hardware and software solutions provider, have joined forces to add LTE-M connectivity to the Momentum IoT Eagle 1 telematics tracking device for a total solution that makes fleet management more user-friendly and more cost-effective. The Momentum IoT Eagle 1 allows fleet managers to monitor and track the status of virtually everything in their fleets, from location and fuel consumption to maintenance problems.

"Adding LTE-M connectivity to the Eagle 1 is crucial to our fleet manager customers because important data, including location, trip activity, or real-time maintenance issues, can now be transmitted via the always on and everywhere available nationwide LTE-M network, which provides connectivity at a lower cost and with lower power consumption," said Justin Silva, CEO of Momentum IoT. "We chose Sequans' Monarch because it is the world's leading LTE-M/NB-IoT chip, and Sequans is the proven leader in LTE for IoT. They help us offer better value and higher performance for field service managers."

The Momentum Eagle 1 is an ultra-advanced and rugged device that is easy to install with plug-in connectors that need no wiring. The auto-load feature automatically sets up the vehicle in the dashboard where fleet managers can instantly view odometer, voltage, and fuel level readings, as well as the idle, park, or moving status of every truck or vehicle in their fleet. Managers have full visibility of trucks on the map, including distance from site and deviations. Notifications are provided for trip length and speed reports, and alerts are provided for maintenance issues.

"We are pleased to partner with Momentum IoT to bring the truly innovative Eagle 1 telematics solution to market," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "Momentum IoT is enabling fleet operators of all sizes to benefit from telematics solutions that have previously been available only to big companies---they are making it simpler and more cost-effective, while providing the full range of telematics features with high security."

The LTE connectivity in the Momentum Eagle 1 telematics device is powered by Sequans Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable long battery life, and it provides enhanced coverage modes, including a +23 dBm power amplifier, that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates the positioning technology of Polte for accurate, low power, indoor and outdoor positioning capability using only the LTE radio. Monarch delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology, enabling rock bottom power consumption of 1 micro amp. Monarch is certified by operators around the world. www.sequans.com.

"With Momentum, we saw immediate results," said Chris Spano, CEO of Traffic Management Inc. "With accurate visibility, we were able to deploy more projects with higher daily utilization and more accurate billing. This has become a key competitive advantage. Our clients see us at our best. Momentum made it happen."

The Momentum Eagle 1 telematics solution is now available. For a free trial and/or demo of the Momentum IoT Eagle 1 telematics tracker solution, please visit https://momentumiot.com/#/about.

Sequans will be at IoT World this week in Santa Clara, May 13-16; please contact events@sequans.com to request a meeting.

About Momentum IoT

Momentum IoT helps small and mid-sized fleet managers locate and manage their trucks, trailers, heavy and light equipment with kickass telematics tracking solutions at affordable prices, with no contract. Momentum IoT was built from gravel up by people who worked in field services. Based in Long Beach, CA, Momentum IoT received a 2019 CompassIntel IoT Award in the Fleet Management Tracking category. To learn more about Momentum IoT, visit www.momentumiot.com

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005149/en/

Contacts:

Momentum IoT contact:

Ginger Campbell, SNAP Productions

ginger@snap-productions.com

323.933.455 (o); 213.760.7414 (c)

Sequans contacts:

Media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Investor relations: Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1 212.830.9080, claudia@sequans.com