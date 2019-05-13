The "Yogurt (Dairy Soy Food) Market in Europe Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Yogurt market in Europe registered a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.42% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 20,790.05 Million in 2017, an increase of 4.5% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2013, when it grew by 5.35% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -13.51% over 2014.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Yogurt and its variants Spoonable Yogurt.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food Drinks specialists, Drug stores Pharmacies, Health Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Europe's Yogurt (Dairy Soy Food) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

Scope

Overall Yogurt (Dairy Soy Food) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

Value terms for the top brands.

Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

Reasons to Buy

Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Yogurt (Dairy Soy Food) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Key Topics Covered

1 Europe Yogurt Market Overview

1.1 Europe Yogurt Market Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.1 Yogurt Value Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.1.1 Yogurt Market by Value, 2012-22

1.1.2 Yogurt Volume Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.2.1 Yogurt Market by Volume, 2012-22

2 France Yogurt Market Overview

2.1 France Yogurt Market Analytics, 2012-22

2.2 France Yogurt Brand Analytics, 2014-17

2.3 France Yogurt Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014-17

3 Germany Yogurt Market Overview

3.1 Germany Yogurt Market Analytics, 2012-22

3.2 Germany Yogurt Brand Analytics, 2014-17

3.3 Germany Yogurt Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014-17

4 Italy Yogurt Market Overview

4.1 Italy Yogurt Market Analytics, 2012-22

4.2 Italy Yogurt Brand Analytics, 2014-17

4.3 Italy Yogurt Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014-17

5 Spain Yogurt Market Overview

5.1 Spain Yogurt Market Analytics, 2012-22

5.2 Spain Yogurt Brand Analytics, 2014-17

5.3 Spain Yogurt Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014-17

6 United Kingdom Yogurt Market Overview

6.1 United Kingdom Yogurt Market Analytics, 2012-22

6.2 United Kingdom Yogurt Brand Analytics, 2014-17

6.3 United Kingdom Yogurt Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014-17

7 Appendix

7.1 Definitions

7.1.1 Category Definitions

7.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

7.1.3 Volume Units and Aggregations

7.1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

7.1.5 Graphical representation of Brands

7.1.6 Exchange Rates

7.1.7 Methodology Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwm3sp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005429/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Dairy Products, Yogurt, Health Food and Sports Nutrition