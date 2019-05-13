Crescent Awarded €100,000 Investment from Dr. Evan Luthra at Monaco Blockchain

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / Team Crescent was a part of the Monaco International Blockchain event, an event wholly dedicated to the blockchain industry. The guest list of the event included various leaders in the blockchain industry from across the globe. A number of blockchain enthusiasts also attended the event on May 7th in Monaco.

The event was a platform where different companies with a Security Token Offering (STO) running or planned came forward to pitch investors globally and win €100,000 investment from Dr. Evan Luthra. Evan is a well-known tech entrepreneur and an accredited angel investor who has earned the title of 'Top 30 under 30 Entrepreneurs'.

Evan is labeled to be a blockchain expert by leading publications and organizations across the world. He has also spoken at numerous conferences guiding and talking about blockchain and various other technologies. Evan is an entrepreneur making a difference. His extensive work in the blockchain space and his work ethic has earned him an honorary Ph.D. in blockchain technology.

At the age of 15, Evan had already built several mobile applications used by millions throughout the globe. Evan's knowledge and experience in the field of technology motivated Evan to come up with his own company 'EL Group International.' His company has successfully developed and delivered digital solutions for significant fortune 500 companies.

Crescent's mission is to build the simplest way for beginners to invest in cryptocurrency. The company is building the first robo-investing crypto app that offers both an intuitive design and user-friendly experience.

Crescent has an international team with leading technical and design expertise from industries including traditional finance, FinTech, and more. With strong and proven experience, the team is now executing its vision and roadmap for an easier way to invest in crypto.

The team of Crescent delivered an outstanding pitch at the Monaco blockchain event in front of an audience of blockchain and crypto enthusiasts, leaders in the field of blockchain and various entrepreneurs. Evan being a visionary that he is saw the innovation in the project and awarded €100,000 investment at the event.

Crescent's main app features include the following:

Crypto index funds

Easy robo-investing

Simple portfolio management

Fiat Gateway for USD, EUR, and more

Crescent has paid extra attention to user experience. The team believes that the long term viability of a project depends on the quality of experience and services it provides for users. Keeping this in mind, the Crescent team is building technology with a higher standard and focus for the simple design and functionality on their app. Building a world-class mobile app to disrupt an industry is difficult, but the Crescent team seems very capable to solve this major industry challenge.

An additional reason experienced angel investor, Dr. Evan Luthra, was attracted to Crescent was because of its innovative fundraising model. Crescent is raising funds and issuing a "Security Token" that is Swiss-registered and SEC compliant. The company is sharing 9% of its gross revenue equally amongst its token holders in the form of quarterly dividends. This means by simply owning Crescent's security tokens, you can receive passive dividends from the company revenue. The security token is planned to list and trade on multiple exchanges following its private and public sale this year in 2019.

With so much on the platter for Crescent, the project appears to have the ability to make it big in the world of crypto and blockchain technology. The project primarily aims to benefit new users across the globe in blockchain and crypto, and increase adoption. The entire panel at the Monaco Blockchain International was very impressed by Crescent and saw tremendous potential in the project.

"We are honored to receive the support and investment of €100,000 from someone as well-renowned and visionary as Dr. Evan Luthra," says Crescent Founder and CEO, Grant Roscoe.

Crescent's private placement security token sale is for hand-selected investors. If you are interested and are an accredited investor, contact: STO@crescentinvest.io

