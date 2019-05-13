Adds prominent leaders from media and technology sectors, bringing years of successful public and venture market experience to Company

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: "GOOD") ("GLN", or the "Company"), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed respected global media veterans Stephen Tapp, and Todd Finch to its Advisory Board.

Jesse Dylan, CEO of GLN commented, "As GLN continues its year over year growth, we have attracted an exceptional team of industry advisors with backgrounds ranging from Tesla to the biggest media corporations in Canada. Their diverse experience will help guide and support us through this evolutionary time in GLN's lifecycle. We are thrilled to welcome Stephen and Todd to our Advisory board. Their combined experience in building leading media and technology businesses will be invaluable in helping us continue to grow and innovate."

Stephen Tapp

Stephen is an internationally recognized leader in media & entertainment with a proven track record of building and operating profitable subscriber and advertiser supported businesses. He has been instrumental in several successful Canadian media company launches including TSN and Viewer's Choice Pay Per View and was founding President and COO of XM Satellite Radio Canada. Mr. Tapp also served as EVP for Chum Ltd., overseeing such iconic brands as Citytv and MuchMusic. He currently acts as SVP of Business Development at leading global music and technology company, Stingray.

Todd Finch

Todd is a proven tech executive and has been an advisor and coach to numerous founders and CEOs in the Canadian tech landscape for the past 10 years. His many successes include the introduction of the browser to the Canadian market as President of Netscape Canada. He served as the President & CEO of Vizible Corporation, (acquired by OpenText in 2009) recognized as one of the fastest growing, innovative companies in Canada by Deloitte Fast 50 & tech 500.

Todd and Stephen join GLN's team of experienced Advisors including Brennan Boblett and Ron Shuttleworth.

Brennan Boblett

Brennan spent 5 years at Tesla leading and managing the UI + UX design including auto pilot for the company's model S, X and 3. Brennan has also held leading tech positions with Apple, Microsoft, Uber, PlayStation and Netflix.

Ron Shuttleworth

Ron has 25 years of experience in the technology sector as an operator, investor, analyst and investment banker specializing in M&A, equity and debt. As an operator, Ron has been CEO, Chief Technical Officer and Product Manager with direct experience in fintech, enterprise software and marketing automation. He was a top-ranked research analyst for eight years with nearly $500-million of capital raised within his coverage list.

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN's tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investors@glninc.ca

CEO Jesse Dylan

604 265 7511

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of GLN. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to the Company's relationship with its Advisors. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation that the Advisors will generate the anticipated results including but not limited to; revenue, business opportunities, business strategy and guidance per GLN management's expectations. GLN does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in GLN's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44734