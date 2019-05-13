Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of prominent social development and environmental specialist, Liz Wall to the Board of Directors.

Liz has more than twenty years of global experience assessing and addressing social and environmental risks and impacts associated with extractive sector investments in developing countries. Liz has a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining, a Masters of Science and a Masters of Philosophy (Oxford). Originally trained as a mining engineer, a Rhodes Scholarship allowed Liz to pursue further studies in poverty reduction and environmental management. She has worked in more than forty countries, commencing her career with Rio Tinto in both project and corporate roles, focusing on health, environment and community aspects, before moving to the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group) as a social development and environmental specialist. Liz has established a successful consulting business (Shared Resources Pty Ltd), has held a number of board-appointed roles and is regularly in the position of advising major mining companies on significant investment decisions. Recognizing the evolving expectations of social and environmental performance, Liz retains close connections to fellow practitioners, delivers training courses on key topics, and authors books and papers on topics in this area.

"It is our privilege and pleasure to welcome Liz to the team" said Peter Mullens, Royal Road's Chairman of the Board "Having someone of Liz's impressive caliber will no doubt assist the Company in achieving its goal of operating at the very highest level in regards to its social and environmental commitments in Colombia and Nicaragua. As well as promoting strategy, Liz will play an active role in ensuring the Company advances its innovative initiatives such as the Royal Road Accelerator and its important agreements with Economía Sociales del Común (ECOMUN) in Colombia and the Centro de Entendimiento con la Naturaleza (CEN) in Nicaragua."

