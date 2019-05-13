Good Buds is leading the way to reduce both growing costs and carbon footprint

Salt Spring Island, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - Good Buds Company Inc. ("Good Buds" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an outdoor cultivation license at the Company's licensed Salt Spring Island ("SSI") property. The license was granted by Health Canada on Friday, May 10, 2019, and Good Buds believes this is the first outdoor cultivation license awarded by Health Canada.

Cultivating cannabis outdoors is a market disruptor, with dramatically lower capital and production costs when compared to indoor and greenhouse-grown crops. More importantly, outdoor cannabis is a more sustainable way to cultivate as outdoor cultivation dramatically decreases the carbon footprint caused by traditional synthetic cannabis cultivation.

Founded by brothers, Tyler and Alex Rumi, Good Buds has quickly grown into a family of professionals with a relentless focus on quality and sustainable cultivation. The brand is guided by the principles of artisanal quality and craft growing and extraction techniques.

Good Buds obtained one of the fastest licenses in ACMPR history, and the first ever joint cultivation-oils license. The Company has been producing small-batch, high-quality, craft cannabis from its SSI property. With this announcement, Good Buds is aligning itself with the strategy pursued by other Canadian market leaders who are seeking ways to leverage outdoor production.

Good Points to Know:

• Good Buds believes it has obtained the first federally-authorized outdoor growing operation approved in Canada;

• Good Buds now has more than 750,000 sq ft of licensed cultivation space;

• The Company uses only living, organic soils rich in bioavailable microorganisms and nutrients for enhanced flavour, sustainability and quality;

• The Company's small-batch indoor cultivation operations are already powered by more than 90% renewable energy sources;

• Good Buds extracts cannabis oils using only solvent-free extraction techniques; and

• Plants respond well to the bright sunlight, mild ocean breezes and pristine water quality unique to Salt Spring Island which provides an advantage over other locations.

"We're thrilled to have been awarded an outdoor cultivation license, and are grateful to Health Canada for approving our outdoor grow area in only four months," said Founder and CEO, Tyler Rumi. "Our outdoor license places us in a great position to keep expanding our business organically. We want passionate cannabis enthusiasts to trust us and stand with Good Buds for the long-term, so we're committed to growing only the most potent and flavourful cannabis."

The brothers homed in on Salt Spring Island because the climate is perfectly suited for outdoor growing and is widely recognized as one of the best locations in Canada for cannabis cultivation. Building on the region's reputation for natural beauty and agriculture, the Good Buds team has built a company that is becoming synonymous with the very ideals they espouse; family, quality, attention to detail, and sustainability.

"We believe that if we stay focused on growing the purest cannabis, we'll end up with the purest extractions. Whenever you're extracting cannabis, quality-in equals quality-out. That's why we grow only in recycled living organic soils. We don't want to produce a flavourless commodity, rather, we want to produce terpene rich products that celebrate the quality and uniqueness of our sun-grown cannabis," said Alex Rumi, Good Buds Chief Strategy Officer.

ABOUT GOOD BUDS

Good Buds is a licensed Canadian cannabis company headquartered in Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, with more than 750,000 sq ft of licensed cultivation space. The brand is guided by the principles of artisanal quality and craft growing and extraction techniques. Visit us on the web at https://goodbudsco.com/.

