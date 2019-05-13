Timber Wrap Films Market to Register High Revenue Growth at 4% CAGR During 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the timber wrap films market in its published report, titled "Timber Wrap Films Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029." In terms of revenue, the global timber wrap films market is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in the timber wrap films market report.

Timber wrapping film is an effective packaging solution that protects timber during storage and shipment. Timber wrap films are used to protect timber from moisture and external elements, which can affect the finishing of the product. Timber wrap films with high friction are used to provide anti-slip protection to timber packaging. High strength & barrier films are used for timber packaging to enhance the quality of the packaging. Basically, timber wrap films are designed to protect timber from extreme weather conditions and handling damage.

In the timber wrap films market report, FMI suggests that the growing use of wood for furniture, building & construction, packaging, and as a source of energy is driving the demand for timber, which further fuels the demand for timber wrap films during the forecast period. The timber wrap films market has been segmented on the basis of thickness and material type.

Medium Thickness Films Continue to See High Traction

On the basis of thickness, the timber wrap films market has been segmented as up to 75 microns, 76 - 150 microns, 151 - 225 microns, and above 225 microns. Among them, 76 - 150 microns thickness timber wrap films are expected to dominate the global market. Timber wrap films with this thickness have high temperature stability, are economical, and have high preference among end users owing to their anti-static and flame-retardant properties. The 76 - 150 microns thickness segment is followed by the 151 - 225 microns segment during the next decade. The continuous demand for timber products across the globe is likely to drive the global timber wrap films market growth.

The North America timber wrap films market is heavily driven by the United States. The demand for the timber in the U.S. was unexpectedly high last year and the same scenario is expected to be witnessed in the current year due to the high demand created by the housing sector. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global timber wrap films market during the next decade.

Forests play an important role in the socio-economic development of a country. They are highly rich sources of firewood, timber, energy, and other products. Round wood, industrial round wood, and sawn wood are some of the major forest products that have high demand from end users. The transportation of these products and preventing them from moisture are major issues faced by exporters. This is expected to drive the demand for timber wrap films due to their characteristics such as enhanced barrier resistance against moisture, cost efficiency, and lightweight qualities.

The rising demand for storage, loading, and transportation of timber is expected to fuel the growth prospects of the timber wrap films market. Also, to prevent wood warping, timber wrap films are the optimum solution. For wooden furniture manufacturers, warping of timber products is a serious problem. This generally happens during transportation and results in financial losses to the manufacturers. This issue can be prevented with proper transportation of timber by using timber wrap films. Timber wrap films are wrapped around the timber, which prevents them from coming in contact with moisture. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global timber wrap films market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report timber wrap films market include - RKW SE, Balcon Plastics Limited, Ab Rani Plast Oy., Polytarp Product, SCOTT Lumber Packaging, LLC, InterWrap Inc., Flexpak Corp., Inteplast Group, Multifab Packaging, Trioplast Industrier AB, Polymax, Inc., Davidson Plastics Ltd., Flexoplas Packaging Limited, Polyprint Packaging Limited, Pak-Line Limited, Pakaflex Pty Limited, Tri Pac Inc., and Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

